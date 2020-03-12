Ireland Shuts All Schools, Colleges After First Coronavirus Death In Country

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday announced that all schools, colleges, and other public facilities in the country will remain closed until March 29. According to reports, Irish Prime Minister Varadkar said that the measures will come into effect from Thursday. Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said that all airports and ports in the country will continue to operate.

Varadkar further informed that mass gatherings of more than 100 people behind closed doors and more than 500 people outside should be cancelled in order to prevent the coronavirus spread in the country. Ireland recorded its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday where an elderly woman died in a Dublin hospital. Leo Varadkar also urged the Irish public and businesses to take a 'sensible approach' in handling the pandemic.

According to data acquired by worldometer, Ireland has so far reported 43 coronavirus cases since the disease first broke out in December last year. There are currently 42 active coronavirus cases in the country after one death was logged in on March 11.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 4,600 lives across the world and has infected over 1,26,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to the latest reports, more than 1,000 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the worst affected countries outside mainland China, where a combined death toll stands at 1,247 as of March 12.

