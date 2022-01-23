Ireland: Two Men Carry Corpse Into Post Office To Claim Deceased Man's Pension

Two individuals from Ireland have attempted to collect a deceased man's pension by bringing his dead body into a post office. According to Metro, the corpse of the dead person was reportedly brought into the post office branch in Carlow, on Friday morning and was propped up at the counter to give the impression that he was still alive.

Further, when employees had questioned the two men, they "dropped" the deceased and escaped, according to the report. The circumstances related to the "unexplained death of an elderly male" are being investigated by the Irish police also known as Gardai, BBC reported.

The Shocking post office incident in Ireland

According to the Irish Times, the bizarre sequence of incidents started when one of the individuals went to the post office at 11.30 a.m. on Friday to obtain a pension check for a 66-year-old elderly man. However, he was turned down, with officials telling him that the pensioner had to be available and present to collect the money.

After some time, the man reappeared, accompanied by two other men, one of whom seemed to be in his 60s and looked to be assisted by the other two. His pension payout was requested by the younger men, The Guardian reported.

After the request was stated, a woman had gotten suspicious and refused to give money, further, she raised the alarm with a member of staff. Following the incident, the two men escaped the area without receiving any money and abandoned the man's body. The individuals who were carrying the dead man's body were said to be acquainted with him, as per The Guardian.

As per the Irish Mirror, a lady living close to the post office said her daughter witnessed them taking the senior inside. She explained, “She was leaving my house at the time and said the man looked unwell as his feet were dragging on the ground.”

'Absolutely shocked': Carlow's mayor

In addition to this, Gardai are looking into the mysterious death of an older person in the Carlow region and a postmortem will be carried out. After knowing the incident, Fianna Fáil member Ken Murnane, Carlow's mayor, stated that he was "absolutely shocked" by the revelation. While talking with Irish Independent, he said, “I heard there was a commotion in the post office...I was absolutely shocked to hear about what happened. I cannot believe anyone would do something like that. It beggars' belief, I’m just shocked,” The Guardian reported.

