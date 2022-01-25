Irish Foreign Minister Asserts Russian Naval Drills Off Coast Of Ireland Are 'not Welcome'

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Tuesday asserted that Russia's planned naval manoeuvres in Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) are unwelcome and not desirable right now. The artillery training takes place in international waters at the start of February, this year and it will happen within Irish controlled airspace and the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The drills will take place 240 kilometres off the Irish southwest coast. As per the reports of the Independent, Russia informed Ireland's aviation authorities of the intended operations ahead of time.

The announcement of the Irish Foreign Minister comes as tensions between Russia and the West over the concerns of invasion of Ukraine continues to rise. Coveney stated that the Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed a number of concerns with the Russian authorities in relation to these exercises, according to CNN. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at an all-time high, with fears that a Russian force along the border would prompt an invasion. However, Kremlin has rejected any such plans to attack.

Ireland had no capacity to prevent this from happening

It is pertinent to note that the area where Russia's naval exercise is planned is within Ireland's EEZ, it is in international waters. Acknowledging the same, the Foreign Minister stated that Ireland had no capacity to prevent this from happening. He stated that he has told the Russian ambassador in Ireland that it is not acceptable but they can prevent it. In the context of what is currently happening with and in Ukraine, Coveney remarked that now is not the time to intensify military activity and tension.

He also stated that Russia can conduct military exercises in international waters under international law, but the fact that they are choosing to do near the EU's western borders, off the coast of Ireland, is something they do not think is acceptable or welcomed right now, according to the Independent. Coveney stated that EU foreign ministers want to send a clear message to Russia that if it invades Ukraine, it will face the most comprehensive sanctions and restrictions the EU has ever planned.

The Russian government is aiming to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv

The US authorities suggest that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur within the next month or two, according to CNN. In the meantime, UK foreign office stated that the Russian government is aiming to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it contemplates whether to invade and conquer Ukraine.

Image: AP