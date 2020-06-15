Irish Parties Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Greens To Sign Coalition Deal On June 15

Irish political parties Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens are set to enter a deal on June 15 on the formation of a coalition government to end months of political deadlock. The parties held talks on June 14 and are supposed to resume it today to resolve the final issues, negotiators for the three parties told reporters.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed that they have made good progress and are going to sign it off on Monday. Fine Gael leader Micheal Martin is expected to take over as Prime Minister from incumbent Leo Varadkar if the deal gets ratified by grassroots members.

In the recently concluded elections, Varadkar’s Fine Gael received a huge setback and lost 15 seats compared to 2016 elections. The loss in vote share, and eventually in the number of seats, was mainly due to the surge of Sinn Féin which increased its seats by 14.

Sinn Fein, a party historically linked with the Irish Republican Army (IRA), depended on its poll promises of resolving the housing crisis and improving the healthcare. While Varadkar was relying on Brexit, UK’s official departure from the European Union, to secure a new term but voters had apparently decided the election on domestic issues.

Support of Greens required

Fianna Fáil emerged as the single largest party after the results got declared but it also lost six seats compared to 2016. The results were encouraging for the Green Party as well which recorded its best performance ever with 12 seats, an improvement of 10 seats from 2016.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail need the support of the Green Party to pass any law due to the fractured mandate, including the 6.5 billion euro support package announced as a part of measures for coronavirus-hit businesses. After the results, Varadkar had said that his party was willing to talk for a possible coalition with other parties if Fine Gael is needed for providing political stability.

