Irreversible Tipping Point Of Global Warming Crossed, Scientists Warn

Global warming may have already passed an irreversible tipping point, a team of scientists warned on June 15. Speaking at a presentation in Berlin, Markus Rex, who led the biggest ever exploration to the North Pole revealed that the Arctic sheet was melting faster than ever before and cautioned that the first tipping point of the landmine had already been set off. “The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far,” he said during the presentation adding that it was time to essentially ask “if we haven’t already stepped on this mine and already set off the beginning of the explosion.”

Rex led a team of 300 scientists from 20 different countries to the Arctic in the project that was termed as MOSAiC-The Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate expedition. The $165m expeditions returned to Germany in October after 389 days drifting through the Arctic. As a part of the project, they brought back 150 terabytes of data which included readings on atmosphere, sea ice, ecosystem and ocean along with over 1,000 ice samples, all giving blatant evidence of annihilated Arctic oceans and ice-free summers in the coming decades.

Rescinding ocean

As per the researchers, the Arctic Ocean which is already the smallest and shallowest ocean in the world has retreated faster in spring 2020 than since the “beginning of the records”. Additionally, they also observed that “the spread of the sea ice in the summer was only half as large as decades ago.” The team also discovered that the overall thickness of the ice had reduced to half and temperatures rose 10 degrees more than in the 1890s. It was because of the reduced ice covers that the ocean also absorbed more heat than before.

“Only evaluation in the coming years will allow us to determine if we can still save the year-round Arctic sea ice through forceful climate protection or whether we have already passed this important tipping point in the climate system,” Rex added, urging rapid action to halt warming.

Image: AP