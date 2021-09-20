IS Claims Responsibility For Attacks That Killed Taliban Terrorists In Afghan's Jalalabad

Terrorist group Islamic State (IS) claimed the responsibility for the deadly bombings targetting Taliban vehicles in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan. The IS claim was published late Sunday on the militant group’s media arm, the Aamaq news agency. As per The Associated Press, the latest attacks on Saturday and Sunday, which killed 8 people including several Taliban fighters, signal a growing threat to the Taliban by their long-time rivals, IS. Jalalabad is a stronghold of the Islamic State.

Amaaq News Agency said that “three separate bomb attacks" targetted three "Taliban vehicles" in Jalalabad on September 18 followed by another "bomb attack" September 19 on a "Taliban vehicle". It added that over 35 members of the Taliban were either killed or wounded in the series of blasts that took place over the weekend.

The attacks followed the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan overrunning the capital of Kabul while US and NATO forces began withdrawing from the war-torn nation. The last of foreign troops left by August 31. Now, the Taliban is facing significant economic and security challenges in trying to govern the entire country. Additionally, an accelerated campaign of the IS attacks is expected to further complicate those efforts by the Taliban to fully rule the nation.

IS and Taliban rivalry

Taliban and the IS were staunch rivals before the foreign troops left the country. While both Taliban and IS subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, the Taliban was focused on getting hold of Afghanistan and IS affiliates in the country and other parts of the world have called for global jihad. A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report in July had claimed that the IS leaders in Iraq and Levant-Khorasan were looking to attract Taliban and other militants who reject the peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban.

The report had also claimed that the IS in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan has moved into other provinces and they have formed sleeper cells in Nuristan, Badghis, Sari Pul, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Kabul. According to the UNSC, the sleeper cells were formed despite territorial, leadership, manpower and financial losses during 2020 in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

“Its leaders also hope to attract intransigent Taliban and other militants who reject the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban and to recruit fighters from the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and other conflict zones,” read the report.

(With AP inputs)