IS Claims Responsibility For Syria Gas Pipeline Attack That Caused Brief Power Outage

On Saturday, September 18, the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an attack on a major fuel pipeline in the southeastern part of the Syrian capital Damascus, which caused power shortages in the town and nearby areas. IS fighters were able to "plant and explode bombs on the gasoline pipeline fueling the Tishreen and Deir Ali vegetation," the group said in a statement as reported by the SANA news agency. The incident was the latest sabotage attempt on Syria's oil and gas infrastructure. Syria's oil and gas infrastructure has been repeatedly targeted over the 10-year conflict, and several oil fields currently lie outside of the government-controlled territory. According to Syrian Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamel, the attack on late Friday, September 17, targeted a pipeline that feeds nearly half of Syria's power facilities.

The minister informed that the attack on the gas pipeline, resulted in a sudden drop in gas pressure in Deir Ali Plant, causing the Plant to go out of service. He said that the gas pipeline used to feed Tishreen and Deir Ali Electricity Generation Plants, as well as two 400 KV towers located between Deir Ali and Tishreen Plants. He further stated that maintenance work began early Saturday and power was restored to all regions. Although he did also warn that rationing would be "serious" until all repairs were done, reported the SANA news agency, adding that the workshops have begun fixing the damaged towers, while the Petroleum Ministry's workshops are working on repairing the broken gas pipeline. According to a report by The Associated Press (AP), The pipeline was once a component of a transregional gas export network that carried natural gas from Egypt to Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. However, the exports ceased before Syria's civil war, but the pipeline was linked to the country's power infrastructure.

Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in a bomb explosion

At least seven Syrian troops were killed when a bomb exploded in their vehicle on September 8. Three other Syrian personnel were injured as a result of the blast, according to Sputnik. Syrian armed forces and law enforcement authorities were said to be taking steps the day before the attack to improve law and stability in the Daraa province, where terrorist activity has recently increased. According to Sputnik, the bomb was placed on the highway between the cities of Nafia and Ain Zakar. On Wednesday, September 8, Syrian armed forces attacked Daraa al Balad, the region's southernmost city, with the help of Russian military police. In southern Syria, the province is the last stronghold of militant criminal groups.

Image: AP