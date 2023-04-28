Is Japan Facing Teachers Shortage? Read To Know Why Youngsters Leaving Profession Entirely

Poor pay and challenging classroom conditions in Japan are discouraging many youngsters from pursuing a career in education in the country. According to Japanese news outlet Nihon Keizai, close to a whopping 2,800 positions are still vacant in the country’s primary, junior high and senior high schools. The deplorable figures indicate that there has been an increase of around 30 per cent vacancy from a year ago. Things became worse when reports emerged that close to 5,879 teachers have taken a sabbatical for mental health issues in 2021. Of the total 1,000 teachers decided to leave the profession entirely, South China Morning Post reported.

The reason behind these figures is the issue of wages, which an ordinary Japanese teacher usually faces. According to SCMP, a teacher in the country earns an average of 400,000 yen (US $3,000) a month. This can be considered as a reasonable salary, if we compare salaries of the teachers from around the world. However, the main problem is the fact that it hasn’t risen as much as the country witnessed a rise in inflation. The skyrocketing cost of living makes the daily lives of the Japanese extremely hard. Although it is the problem of the high working hours which is making this thankless profession even more repulsive.

The horrors of working hours

According to SCMP, Japan’s education ministry found that teachers have worked an average of more than 95 hours of overtime per month. The colossal working hours are way above than the health standard limits of ‘Karoshi’ or death from overwork. Japanese teachers are required to be at school at 8 am. They keep on working in the school way longer than the students. Not only this, but they also spent most of their days making lesson plans, and assignments along with other miscellaneous paperwork making their work-life balance even harder to maintain.

Meanwhile, the National Teacher’s Federation of Japan found that more than 12% of teachers in the country have asked their respective school administrations to lighten up the workloads and also demanded hiring more teachers. “However, due to shortages of funds being allocated to education, we have not been successful in bringing about this sort of change yet,” said Keiko Uchida, an official with the teachers federation, SCMP reported. The country also has a poor record among the developed nations when it comes to funding education. “Of the 38 countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, only Hungary spends less on education and research than Japan,” a teacher working in Hokkaido told SCMP. Overall the current working conditions in the country indicate that Japanese teachers are at a breaking point.