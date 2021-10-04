IS Militants Killed In Midnight Fighting In Kabul, Claims Taliban's Bilal Karimi

A Taliban official reported on Monday that at least three Islamic State (IS) fighters were killed after skirmishes with the Taliban in a crowded neighbourhood in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, as per the reports of Xinhua. In a statement, spokesman Bilal Karimi stated that last night, members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Special Forces conducted an operation against a Daesh hideaway in Kabul's Police District 17. As a result, the IS hideout was entirely demolished, and all of the building's devilry IS members were killed.

There were no details in the announcement. According to residents in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana neighbourhood, one vehicle and the targeted structure caught fire during the hours-long fighting. Three IS members are said to have been slain, according to the report. Since the Taliban took over in mid-August, IS-affiliated terrorists have carried out a series of bomb assaults in Kabul and Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, in recent weeks, according to Xinhua.

Bomb attack at a mosque in Kabul

In a separate incident, on Sunday, a bomb at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, killed at least 12 people and injured 32 more. According to Qari Saeed Khosty, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson, three people have been detained in connection with the event. According to Sputnik, the attack took place in a crowded area of Kabul's Eid Gah Mosque. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast so yet.

ISIL-affiliated militants have increased their attacks on the Taliban since they assumed control of Afghanistan in mid-August. Terrorist attacks have become more common, heightening the possibility of a broader conflict between the two camps. The explosion killed multiple people, according to Zabihullah Mujahid. More details will be released as soon as they become available.

Taliban-run Defense Ministry has banned firearm trafficking

On Sunday, local media reported that Afghanistan's Taliban-run Defense Ministry had imposed a temporary ban on firearm trafficking. The executive order was issued by the Ministry of National Defence, according to Sputnik news agency, quoting Pajhwok. According to the decree, all sales and purchases of weapons, ammunition and unlicensed vehicles must be halted until further notice.

Image: AP