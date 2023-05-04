Is US Attempting A Coup In Turkey During Upcoming Polls? Turkish Minister Makes Big Claim

According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the United States will allegedly make another attempt to complete the coup d'etat they purportedly sought to carry out during the 2016 presidential election, on May 14, reported Sputnik News.

"They failed to do it during the attempted coup; now they will try it again during the election. [Will it be] only here [in Turkiye]? They tried to do it in Hungary. [Hungarian President Viktor] Orban threw [George] Soros out of Hungary; they nominated three candidates [for the presidency] against Orban," Suleyman Soylu said in an interview with a Turkish broadcaster.

In addition, Soylu claimed that Sandor Pinter, the Interior Minister of Hungary, had informed him of the US providing financial aid to Turkish non-governmental organisations in an attempt to interfere with the upcoming election. Soylu also accused the US of being behind the coups in Turkey in 1960 and 1971.

Soylu mentioned that there exists a recording of a meeting between an individual who is currently making many statements and an ambassador from a country with an interest in the matter. Apparently, during the latter's visit to Turkey, Soylu's own interior minister had briefed the ambassador on "how to make a mess" four months prior to the meeting. However, Soylu chose not to disclose the identity of the country or the individual involved.

Soylu conveyed his confidence that the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential election by winning in the first round of voting.

"God willing, we will finish in the first round, it is evident from the polls. (Kemal) Kilicdaroglu and the Republican People's Party are behind us," the minister said.

Nevertheless, Soylu acknowledged that there is still some uncertainty about what could happen in Turkey during the 11-day period leading up to the election.

A recent survey conducted by Turkish firm Ivem indicated that if a second round of voting is necessary, Erdogan could potentially secure a victory with a 3% lead over his opposing candidate.

The presidential and parliamentary elections are slated to take place in Turkey on May 14, with Kemal Kilicdaroglu being touted as Erdogan's primary contender, representing a seven-party opposition coalition. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan, both of whom are running on behalf of the ATA Alliance.

If none of the candidates are able to secure more than 50% of the votes, then a second round of voting will be scheduled for May 28.

Was the US involved in the 2016 coup attempt?

On July 15, 2016, an attempted military coup took place in Turkey, where a faction of the Turkish military attempted to overthrow the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The coup attempt resulted in a night of violence, with the military taking control of several key locations in the capital, Ankara, and the largest city, Istanbul.

The coup plotters claimed that their aim was to restore democracy and human rights in Turkey, which they believed had been eroded under President Erdogan's leadership. However, the coup attempt was unsuccessful, and Erdogan managed to maintain power.

There have been several conspiracy theories about the involvement of the United States in the coup attempt. Some people believe that the US was behind the coup attempt, while others suggest that the US knew about the coup beforehand but did not intervene.

However, there is no credible evidence to support these claims. Both the US government and the coup plotters have denied any US involvement in the coup attempt. Moreover, US officials have stated that they support Turkey's democratic institutions and condemned the coup attempt.

In fact, the US government condemned the coup attempt as soon as it happened, and President Barack Obama publicly supported Erdogan's government. The US government also provided assistance to Turkey in the aftermath of the coup attempt, including intelligence sharing and military support.