In an official statement on Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service confirmed that it had detained an ISIS member who wanted to commit a terror act in India. The FSB is the principal security body of Russia which is responsible for counterintelligence, internal and border security antiterrorism, and surveillance. It revealed that the terrorist, who hails from Central Asia planned to detonate himself close to one of the representatives of the "ruling circles of India". This indicates that BJP leaders were on the target list.

Russia's FSB stated, "It has been established that a foreigner in the period from April to June 2022, while on the territory of the Republic of Turkey was recruited by one of the leaders of IS as a suicide bomber. His indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger 'Telegram' and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organization. As a result, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to the Amir of IS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for the territory of Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act."

ISIS is not only banned in Russia but also outlawed in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The nabbing of this suicide bomber assumes significance in the wake of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meeting his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on August 17.

ISIS under the scanner

Earlier on August 9, ISIS suspect Sabauddin Azmi- a resident of the Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh was taken into custody by the Anti-Terrorism Squad after questioning him at its headquarters in Lucknow. The accused reportedly got in touch with a person named Bilal on Facebook who in turn connected him with ISIS member Musa alias Khattab Kashmiri who was living in Syria. Thereafter, Azmi contacted another ISIS member Abu Bakr al-Shami who referred him to Abu Umar. As per the police, Umar started training him on how to make hand grenades, bombs and IEDs.

They also allegedly worked on a plan to establish an Islamic State in India. The ATS recovered materials used in making bombs, an illegal weapon and cartridges from the accused and registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. During his interrogation, Azmi reportedly revealed that he was trying to brainwash the youth and prepare for explosions on Independence Day. The ATS also recovered materials used in making bombs, an illegal weapon and cartridges from the accused and registered a case under sections of the UAPA.