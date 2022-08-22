ISIS Bomber Reveals Instructions To Target India In SHOCKING Confession To Russia's FSB

After Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an ISIS suicide bomber who was plotting a terrorist attack in India, Republic TV has accessed the first visuals of the suicide bomber. In the visuals, the ISIS suicide bomber is seen confessing to the Russian security agency.

According Russian news agency Sputnik, the ISIS terrorist who was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has been identified as a resident of a Central Asian country. The suicide bomber has also confirmed that he had to travel to India to arrange an act of terrorism in retaliation for "insulting the prophet", the news agency reported. As per Sputnik, the detained ISIS terrorist claimed to have received "special training" before coming to Russia on the orders of one Yusuf. Later, he was instructed to travel to India, where he was to meet someone. It is pertinent to mention that detained terrorist was allegedly recruited in Turkey, indoctrinated in Istanbul and via Telegram.

In his confession, the terrorist says, "In 2022, I received special training. By the orders of Yusuf (inaudible), I flew to Russia from where I was to fly to India. In India, I was supposed to get all the necessary support to carry out a terror attack. I was to meet someone in India. I was working on the instructions of the Islamic state for insulting the prophet"

ISIS terrorist detained by Russia's FSB

Notably, Russia's FSB has alleged that the detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the ISIS leaders when he was in Turkey between April and June this year.

"The FSB in Russia identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in the country. The detainee is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by self-detonation against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the agency said in a statement, as per RIA Novosti. “Later, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to ISIS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for Russia, completing the necessary documents, and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act,” the statement said.

As per reports, the Russian FSB has contacted and informed relevant agencies in India regarding the detention of ISIS terrorists. Sources say that Indian agencies are gathering more information regarding the alleged suicide attack.