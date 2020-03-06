ISIS Claims Responsibility Of Terrorist Attack In Kabul That Killed 32

Days after the US Taliban deal, Daesh on Friday claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul that killed 32 people and wounded 81. It was an attack on a political rally in Kabul on Friday. Releasing a statement, India has strongly condemned it, and the Ministry of External Affairs has extended heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured. Earlier in the day, gunmen attacked a remembrance ceremony for a minority Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. At least 27 people were killed on Friday, in the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

India's statement

India strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the event commemorating Shaheed Mazari in Kabul

India strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the event commemorating Shaheed Mazari in Kabul today, where a number of senior political leaders were present.



We express heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.



The international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account.



The attack highlights the glaring lack of security in the heavily fortified Afghan capital just 14 months ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of all foreign forces under an agreement signed on February 29 by the US and the Taliban. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said women and children were among the dead with an additional 29 wounded, adding that "special forces units are carrying out clearance operations against the attackers". Rahimi had earlier said that gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony in the city's west, which is largely Shiite.

Taliban denies responsibility

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari -- a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite. An Islamic State group-claimed attack on the same ceremony last year saw a barrage of mortar fire kill at least 11 people. The ceremony was attended by many of the country's political elite, including Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah. The interior ministry later confirmed to reporters that "all the high-ranking officials were safely evacuated from the scene".

