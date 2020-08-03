ISIS Khorasan Intelligence Chief's Killing Holds Major Significance; Here' Why

Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) confirmed the killing of ISIS Khorasan Head of Intelligence Assadullah Orakzai on August 1. The special units of the NDS eliminated the Pakistan-origin terrorist who has been involved in plotting several deadly attacks on military and civil targets in Afghanistan.

The killing of Orakzai holds significance since the terror group he belonged carried out the Kabul gurdwara attack in March, killing at least 25 Sikhs. It was also involved in the rocket attack at the inauguration ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani and attack on Afghan politicians gathering in the west of Kabul.

On May 6, special forces of the NDS raided and destroyed joint ISIS and Haqqani network centre in three operations. One of the operations took place in Shakar Dara district, 25 kilometres north of Kabul, while the other two raids took place in capital city’s PD11.

Arrest of top ISIS commander

A few days later, Afghan security forces arrested top ISIS commander Zia-Ul-Haq, also known as Abu Omar Khorasani, in a joint operation. The NDS had captured three terrorists including Khorasani, the Daesh leader for Afghanistan and South Asia. They launched the operation after four Daesh senior members, detained during a targeted operation, confessed in the custody.

“The NDS in continuation of its special operations for identifying, tracking and destroying terrorist cells that have martyred our compatriots and disrupted Kabul security, has destroyed the joint ISIS and Haqqani network centre,” NDS had said in a statement.

According to a global think tank CSIS, ISIS-K carries out its global strategy in different operating environments by curating it to local conditions. It has been responsible for nearly 100 attacks against civilians in Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as roughly 250 clashes with the US, Afghan, and Pakistani security forces since January 2017. The death of main ISIS-K leaders could end the reign of terror they had unleashed in the past few years.

(Image: AP)