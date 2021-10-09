ISIS Takes Responsibility For Suicide Bombing At Afghanistan's Shia Mosque In Kunduz

In the latest development in Afghanistan's mosque explosion in Kunduz, terror organisation ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide bombings which jolted the war-torn country on Friday. As reported by AP, a major explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday claimed the lives of at least 100 people, while several were injured. The report further stated that the deadly explosion was followed by a separate blast through a Shia mosque during the Friday prayer in the same province.

Now, Amaj News has reported that ISIS has taken the responsibility for the suicide bombings in Afghanistan's Kunduz mosque. As per the report, the name of the suicide bomber was Muhammad al-Uighuri. ISIS also claimed that the suicide bombing claimed the lives of 300 people.

As per AP's report, Kunduz provincial spokesperson Matiullah Rohani told a US media outlet that a suicide attacker was responsible for the explosion at the Sayed Abad mosque on Friday. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter, "Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway." Additionally, it was reported that the attack took place at around 1:30 PM (local time).

If the death toll is said to be true, it will be considered as the deadliest attack since US and NATO troops left Afghanistan at the end of August and the Taliban took control of the country. It is pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday, an explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost city killed seven and wounded 15 others. This incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school.

ISIS only 'headache' not 'threat' says Taliban

As innocent civilians of Afghanistan continue to be killed, the Taliban continues to ignore the threat of ISIS in the war-torn country. TOLO news quoted Taliban's Minister of Information and Culture, Zabiullah Mujahid, who refused to recognise ISIS as a threat.

Zabiullah had said, "We don't call Daesh a threat, but we call it a headache. It creates headaches in some places but is immediately taken out in every incident; (they) have been chased out and their sanctuaries found."

Reportedly, the Taliban claimed to have killed 3 terrorists of the ISIS-Khorasan branch earlier this week in an operation in Northern Suburb.

Notably, the United States military retaliated against the ISIS-K in the aftermath of the devastating twin blasts at the Kabul Airport that claimed 13 US servicemen before America's forces pulled out.

