EXCLUSIVE | ISJK Recruiter Ahangar Nabbed After Being On The Run For Two Decades

In what is turning out to be a fascinating development regarding the investigations into the arrest of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) chief Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, the chief recruiter of Islamic State Jammu & Kashmir Ejaz Ahmad Ahangar aka Abu Usaman Al Kasmiri has also been nabbed in the operation carried out by Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Republic TV had earlier reported that one Ali Muhammad from Islamabad was arrested along with Farooqui. It now turns out that Ali Muhammad is actually Ahangar who has been wanted by Indian investigative agencies for almost two decades. Ahangar is indeed a prized catch given the fact that he has deep connections in Kashmir.

READ | Islamic State Terrorist Arrested Over Kabul Gurdwara Attack Gives Sensational Details

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Massive Blow To Pak Backed ISKP; Republic Accesses Exclusive Images

True identity revealed

Ahangar was in fact arrested by security forces in the mid-90s. He later escaped to Pakistan after he was released. When he was arrested by NDS, he maintained that he was Ali Muhammad. It was much later during his interrogation, that Afghan authorities found out his real identity of the chief recruiter of IS Jammu & Kashmir. His son-in-law Huzaifa Bakistani was the chief online recruiter of ISKP who was killed in a drone attack last year in Nanganhar.

Top sources say Afghan authorities will soon share the confessions made by ISKP chief Farooqui who has admitted that Pakistan’s ISI was funding ISKP. Along with this, Afghan authorities are also likely to share the interrogation details of Ahangar.

READ | Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack On CRPF In South Kashmir

History

Ahangar was born on the outskirts of Srinagar. His father-in-law Abdullah Ghazali, who launched Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, was recently killed in Srinagar. He is considered to be the mastermind of several attacks carried out on security forces in the '90s. Ahangar, in fact, met Ghazali in jail. After both of them were released, Ahangar married Ghazali’s daughter Rukhsana.

Thereafter, Ahangar and Rukhsana traveled to Pakistan through Nepal using false passports. They crossed over to Pakistan around 1995. According to police sources, Ahangar then moved to Afghanistan and was taken into the Al-Qaeda fold. He has later appointed the head of the J&K chapter of IS. Ahangar’s son Abu Umair had also joined ISJK and was killed in a drone attack. It is believed that Ahangar’s daughter and wife have already surrendered before Afghan authorities.

READ | Taliban Set To Release 20 Afghan Prisoners As Part Of A Peace Deal

READ | Pakistan Seeks Extradition Of IS Leader From Afghanistan