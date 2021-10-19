Reacting to the statement made by Mia Seppo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, ISKCON temple vice-president Radharamn Das said that the attacks are 'still continuing'. Mia Seppo in a tweet had said that the Bangladesh Government needs to ensure the safety of minorities. Das responded by saying that "a strongly worded condemnation is needed from the Secretary-General of the UN."

On October 19, the ISKCON temple vice-president had written to the UN requesting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to issue a statement of condemnation and send a UN delegation to Bangladesh for quick action.

'Better late than never but...'

Requesting the UN to issue a strong statement against the attacks in Bangladesh, Radharamn Das tweeted, tagging Mia Seppo, to assert that the violence still continues.

Better late than never but @UN co-ordinator in #Bangladesh @MiaSeppo the violence is still continuing and a strong worded condemnation is needed from the Secretary General of @UN Mr @antonioguterres https://t.co/TSr1H8JM7d — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) October 18, 2021

The UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh has demanded an 'impartial probe' to the violent attacks.

Recent attacks on Hindus in🇧🇩 fueled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop. We call upon Government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant🇧🇩 — Mia Seppo (@MiaSeppo) October 18, 2021

ISKCON's earlier request to UN

In a letter, the ISKCON Vice-President highlighted that Hindus in Bangladesh survived multiple times. In addition, the ISKCON VP also condemned the global silence surrounding the issue and claimed that the world has ditched minorities living in Bangladesh. "Unfortunately, the cycle of violence is continuing for nine days and neither the UN or UNHRC has issued any statement on it," wrote Das.

ISKCON reaches out to leaders in India, Bangladesh

Radharamn Das said that the United Nations and the United Nations Human Rights Commission should stand with minorities when they are attacked. Apart from the UN, the ISKCON has also reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to talk to his Bangladeshi counterpart. Moreover, ISKCON devotees have decided to protests against the violence across the world, especially in front of prominent places like the White House and the United Nations.

Hindu Temples, devotees face mob attack during Dussehra celebrations

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which a devotee lost his life, and several others suffered injuries. The temple property was also damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON had said that there was significant damage to property and informed about the condition of a devotee being critical.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, the divisional secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, spoke about the situation in ISKCON and informed about the death of a temple member in the attacks. "A mob of around 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple on Friday. A member of the temple has succumbed to the injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack and are now admitted to the hospital," he said.