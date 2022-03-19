ISKCON Kolkata VP Condemns Attack On Temple In Dhaka; Demands Protection For Minorities

In an unfortunate incident, a violent mob on Thursday allegedly vandalised and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka. Reacting to the same, Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharaman Das condemned the incident and informed news agency ANI that the Bangladesh government has posted 12 policemen in front of the temple. However, he still expressed concern and stated that devotees have questions as to how long can they carry on with their activities under police protection.

"This is not a normal situation. Its unfortunate that attacks on ISKCON temples and minorities are not stopping. In 2015, 2016, two of our devotees were beheaded and last year during Durga Puja, two more devotees were killed. Many houses were burned and looted, women were raped and thousands were injured. The people responsible should be brought to justice," said Radharamn Das.

Speaking further, he asserted that world governments, including the United Nations, should address the issue of rising attacks against minorities in Bangladesh. Moreover, he has also demanded that minorities of Bangladesh should be given protection while asserting that they have every right to practise their religion in Bangladesh.

"Government of India has already directed the Indian Embassy to take up this matter with Bangladesh government. We're following up on the progress," added Das.

Meanwhile, Rasmani Keshavdas, the medical in-charge at the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple in Dhaka spoke about the incident and claimed that one man had threatened the devotees to leave the temple. Moreover, he also alleged that they also received death threats.

"One man threatened us to leave the temple and gave me death threats. The wall of the temple was broken and the police did not support us. There's no benefit of police case and not a single person has been arrested so far in this case," said Rasmani Keshavdas.

In a shocking incident, a mob on Thursday allegedly vandalised and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka. According to reports, a mob of around 200 people barged in and attacked the temple situated in Wari, Dhaka. Following the attack by extremists, several persons were injured as claimed by The Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus, an organization working for the welfare of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Dhaka was allegedly vandalised by a mob yesterday, news agency ANI reported. Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Kanchan Gupta also shared a video on social media of the alleged attack. Sharing the video, Gupta alleged that the temple was vandalised by the Islamist mob led by Haji Shafiullah.

