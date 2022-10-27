Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Iran Shrine Attack, Raisi Vows 'decisive Response'

At least 15 people have died and dozens injured after armed men attacked a Shia Muslim holy site in Iran on Wednesday, 26 October. As per reports, three assailants have attacked Shah Cheragh Mosque in Shiraz. State TV described the attackers as "takfiris", a label used by the officials to refer to Sunni Muslim extremists who have earlier targeted Iran's Shiite people. However, the Islamic State group later released a statement on the Amaq news agency claiming responsibility for the attack.

The video footage of the alleged gunman entering the Mosque in Shiraz has emerged on social media. The Islamic State group said that armed IS militants entered the shrine and opened fire on the people visiting the Mosque, according to AP. It claimed that 20 people were killed in the attack while dozens were injured. According to the official website of the judiciary, two gunmen involved in the attack on Shah Cheragh Mosque have been arrested while a third remains on the run.

Ebrahim Raisi vows 'decisive response' for attackers

According to state TV, 40 people have been injured in the attack on Shia Muslim holy site in Iran. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed a "decisive response" for the people who targeted the Mosque. In a statement, Raisi said that people behind the attack will get a "regretful and decisive response," AP cited IRNA. He further said, "this evil will definitely not go unanswered." The attack comes at a time when protesters in Iran market 40 days after the death of Mahsa Amini in 'morality' police custody.

UN Chief 'condemns' attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, UN Chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. Guterres stressed that attacks targeting religious sites are "especially heinous." He emphasised the need to bring the perpetrators of the crime against civilians to justice. Guterres offered condolences to the loved ones of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the people who have been injured in the attack.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack today on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for which the so called Islamic State claimed responsibility," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.



"Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime against civilians exercising their right to practice their religion, he added.

