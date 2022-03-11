Islamic State In Syria Confirms Death Of Top Leader In US Air Raid; Names New Chief

Nearly a month after the American troops had a successful operation in Syria against the Islamic State group, the terror organisation, on Thursday, has confirmed the death of its top leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. The development came after the group released an audio message on its social media platforms wherein it has confirmed the death of its top leader in the last month. The IS has also acknowledged the death of 13 people including the death of the former spokesperson, Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi, his wife and children.

Notably, it was the first official comment from the militant group about its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi since US President Joe Biden said he blew himself up along with members of his family as US forces raided his hideout in the northwestern Syrian town of Atmeh. Apart from this, the terrorist organisation has also named the successor to the former leader, identifying him as Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. However, there was no information on whether the newly appointed leader is an Iraqi national like his two predecessors who were killed in the US raids. "He has accepted the leadership,” al-Muhajer said of the new IS chief, without providing his real name.

Earlier on February 3, this year, Biden had claimed that the American troops that raided northwestern Syria, had successfully killed the top leader of the Islamic State group. According to a statement released by the US President, the direction to kill him was given in order to protect the American people and US allies from the Islamist terror organisations. He informed all the American troops who were part of the counter-terrorism operation returned safely. While speaking to AP, the residents said that it was a major residential area for internally displaced people of the Syrian civil war. Meanwhile, the other residents, on the condition of anonymity, told AP that they saw body parts of several people scattered near the site of the raid.

Who was Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi?

Notably, he took over as head of the militant group earlier in October 2019 following the death of his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Abu Bakr was also killed during a US raid in the same area. According to a report by AP, al-Baghdadi killed himself by exploding a bomb as US forces approached his residence. In the blast, an official told AP that his family including, women and children were also killed. He is also known as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla.

