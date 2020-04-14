Islamic State Terrorist Arrested Over Kabul Gurdwara Attack Gives Sensational Details

One of the three Islamic State terrorists who was arrested for the attack on Gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 25 people provided sensational insight into their lives. The Afghan intelligence agency released a video of Mohammad Tanweer, a Bangladeshi national, who was involved in the horrifying terror attack on the Gurdwara.

During the interrogation, Tanweer confessed that he took over as commander-in-chief of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in Achin, the southern district in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan, after arriving from Dhaka. He said that the local commander had tasked him with the responsibility of keeping records of the IS families living in the region.

In the videotaped confession, the IS terrorist said that he kept the record of the families on a laptop and assisted them for daily needs and paid their bills. Tanweer further revealed that around 1,200 ISKP families lived there for six years and each family had three to four members on average.

The ISKP member had the task of taking notes and making calculations which he did about three times in 18 months. Tanweer said that he later orphans and widows in their household chores and worked as a baker in an IS camp.

On March 25, IS terrorists and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in the Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise. After the attack, India conveyed sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said that India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan.

“Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers,” said MEA.

