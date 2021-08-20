Isle Of Man Govt Says At Risk Children Aged 12-15 Eligible To Book Slots For COVID Jabs

On Thursday, the government of the Isle of Man announced that the vulnerable children residing with old-aged parents or guardians, or those with co-morbidity, are now eligible to book a slot for COVID-19 vaccination. However, the kids will have to seek prior consent from the parents before getting the jabs administered. All children aged 12 to 15 are eligible to get a two-dose vaccination regime after obtaining the document from the doctor, which will allow them to register on the government inoculation portal to get the shot under the Isle of Man Immunisation Programme.

“Immunisation is a way of protecting against serious infectious diseases. Once we have been immunized our bodies are better able to fight those diseases if we come into contact with them,” the Isle of Man government wrote on its COVID-19 dedicated website. Furthermore, it asked the children suffering from neuro-disabilities, Down's syndrome, or severe learning disabilities to book the vaccination slot via the 111 helpline digits, adding that a parent must accompany kids seeking inoculation to the vaccination center.

8,000 eligible adults not registered

Earlier this month, Isle of man’s chief minister Howard Quayle told a presser that as many as 8,000 eligible adults for the vaccinations have not registered on the portal yet. Quayle, however, did not confirm whether the cause of ‘no show’ was due to the vaccine hesitancy. Although 90 percent of the total 72,484 eligible adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus jab, the minister said, according to the reports. The pandemic, it said, was mainly driven by unvaccinated as nearly seven out of 10 people that needed hospital admission under the age of 80 were unvaccinated against the disease.

"I know there are those who cannot be vaccinated, but I am assured medically that we are talking tens of people who are not recommended to have it, not thousands of people,” Quayle told reporters as he pushed for the citizens to get the shot to stop the spread. As the frightening surge of coronavirus delta variant grips the world, the Isle of man government scrambled to inoculate the children after the mRNA vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer released promising results from the large pediatric jab trials on kids.

Image Credit: AP