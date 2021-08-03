Ismail Haniyeh Re-elected As Supreme Leader of Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh has been reappointed as the chief of the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas. He reinstated his chair with an unopposed majority after thousands of people voted for him in the internal poll, Hamas said in a statement. Haniyeh secured the top position in Hamas' Gaza politburo for the second time in a row after being in exile for about two years.

No prominent Opposition

According to Palestinian authorities, there was no prominent opposition to hinder Haniyeh's re-election after the fall of Fatah, the second most prominent group in the Gaza Strip. The "Supreme Leader" of the Palestinian Islamist Group has been appointed to rule for the upcoming 4 year's term, AP reported. Haniyeh's victory has finalised the ruling of the Shura Council.

The poll process began last March with the re-election of Hamas' local chief Yahya Shinwar. Meanwhile, further voting was postponed due to the 11days conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Haniyeh, the group's leader since 2006

Ismail had served as the Palestinian Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority in 2006-2007. During his tenure, Haniyeh controlled Hamas' political and military activities against Israel. Haniyeh, once the right-hand man to Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in Gaza, took over in 2006 after the wheelchair-bound cleric was assassinated in an airstrike in 2004.

Haniyeh also served as the leader of the de facto government in the Gaza Strip (2007–14) before he was taken over by Khaled Mehsal. Haniyeh left Gaza in 2019 without ensuring his return. As per reports, he lived in exile for the past two years, yet had been instrumental in splitting his time between Turkey and Qatar. The 58-year-old leader was also aimed at fortifying the Cairo-brokered ceasefire that ended the bloodbath between Israel and Hamas. The conflict in May killed about 13 Israelis and 260 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh was last seen in Beirut on June 29, with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to talk about the 11-day conflict between Gaza and Israel that took place in May. He also met several top officials, including President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the AP reported. The leaders spoke about uplifting the standstill economy in the Gaza Strip, which remained on his knees since the ceasefire. The meeting is said to be one of the two scheduled since September.

(Input: AP)