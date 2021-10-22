Israel: 28-year-old Man Dies After Falling From Hot Air Balloon Onto Moving Car

In a shocking incident, an Israeli man died after falling from a hot air balloon and landing on top of a moving car on Tuesday, October 19. The deceased has been identified as Yogev Cohen who was 28-year-old and the accident occurred near the northern city of Afula on Route 60 in Israel. According to authorities, Cohen was a crew member who had been dangling from the basket when he fell. "I don't know how this happened, but he hung himself on the basket," Amir Almog, the victim's employer was quoted as saying by The Associated Press (AP).

He claimed that the pilot ordered the man to jump when the hot air balloon was still near to the ground, but that he persisted on staying. According to Almog, the pilot was unable to land immediately, and the man fell from the hot air balloon at a height of roughly 50 metres.

Speaking to Israeli Army Radio, Local police officer Slava Bonchuk stated that the preliminary investigation revealed that the hot air balloon appears to have gone off with the man clinging to the basket. He said that the pilot was immediately informed as soon as the police were informed about the hanging crewman, however, the man fell down before the pilot could land the hot air balloon. The man reportedly fell onto a passing car on a highway in a remote part of northern Israel. The area has been cordoned off by police, who are investigating the event. Meanwhile, the balloon and 14 passengers onboard landed safely following the incident, reported AP citing media reports.

דיווח ראשוני והעניין בבדיקה בהמשך לאירוע הנפילה מכדור הפורח

כנראה מדובר במפעיל של הכדור הפורח הוא זה שנפל אל מותו

והכדור הפורח בשמיים עם עשרה 10 נוסעים או מטיילים שאין להם מידע איך להנחית אותו הרבה כוחות באזור עפולה כוננות גבוהה pic.twitter.com/p3ZTO94IQb — oren (@oren97920179) October 19, 2021

'Israel's Civil Aviation Authority to investigate the matter'

According to the medics, Cohen was declared dead on the spot, whereas, occupants of the vehicle on which he fell did not require medical attention. They stated that while hot air balloon accidents are rare, it becomes very difficult if such an emergency occurs. Despite the best efforts from the pilot, Cohen's life could not be saved after his gear got tangled in the balloon, reported The Times of Israel citing Ynet News. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority will also investigate the matter. There were no warnings of unusual activity in the skies, and the weather was not deemed to be a concern at the time of the incident, reported the outlet.

Image: Twitter/ @Oren