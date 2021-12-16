Israel Adds Seven More Countries To Its COVID-19 'red List' Amid Omicron Scare

Israel on Wednesday added Ireland, Spain, Norway, Finland, France, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to its COVID-19 ‘red list’ in a bid to prevent the spread of the Omicron strain. Israel’s Foreign Ministry in a statement informed that the new rule will come into force on the night of December 19. It will extend the ban on foreigners entering the nation for an additional week, through at least December 29. The ban, which first came into effect at the end of November, is now being extended for the second time. Previously, Israel red-listed around 50 countries, mostly African, over the new Omicron-related concerns, followed by the UK and Denmark.

Now, the Israeli ministry said that the rules for Israeli nations remain the same. It said that Israeli nationals returning from the ‘Red list’ nations must take the COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival. Additionally, the quarantine will take three days for the recovered and the vaccinated seven days for the unvaccinated who test negative for the virus twice, and 14 days for those who do not wish to take the second test.

Omicron outbreak

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 75 countries in total have reported confirmed cases caused by the newly-detected Omicron variant. The health agency has warned the world to be cautious. It has also warned that the Omicron variant would travel to other far-flung areas in the next few weeks.

First reported in South Africa, the hyper-contagious Omicron strain is rapidly sweeping the world. So far, the variant has been detected in 77 countries, as per the report issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). However, health agencies across the world are trying to learn about the severity of symptoms. On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency reported the first Omicron-related fatality. Meanwhile, in India, the Omicron tally has reached 73, including two fresh Omicron cases among fully vaccinated travellers who arrived from Dubai.

Image: AP/Pixabay