Israel on Monday said that it is willing to act alone in order to prevent the revival of Iran’s nuclear programme. As the talks over the nuclear accord of 2015 resumed in Vienna, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee that the country’s “main foreign policy and security issues are to prevent the Iranian nuclear program”. According to Sputnik, Lapid said that in recent months, Israel has had an “intensive dialogue” with countries involved in these negotiations, first of all with the United States.

“I have also been to Moscow, Paris and London and Washington. We have told everyone clearly that Israel will not let Iran become a nuclear threshold state. Of course, we prefer to act in international cooperation, but if necessary we will act alone for our security," Lapid was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The eighth round of talks on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) began earlier on Monday at Vienna’s Palais Coburg hotel. As per the report, Israel is expecting an agreement that allows monitoring of the Iranian nuclear programme. It is to note that the seventh round of talks on the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal were held from 29 November to 17 December.

The Iran nuclear deal of 2015 had granted Tehran relief from sanctions by the rest of the world to limit Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. However, Iran was pushed into a fresh crisis after the United States under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord and reimposed the crippling sanctions on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran geared up its nuclear program and is now spinning a stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity, the AP report stated. Iran now remains a short technical step away from weapons-grade levels.

Iraq called for direct Iran-US talks

Meanwhile, Iraq called for direct negotiations between Iran and the United States. According to AP, Iraqi Foreign Minister Faud Hussain batted for direct talks between Tehran and Washington, after meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian. At a news conference, Hussein stressed that increased tensions between Iran and the US directly impacts Baghdad’s stability.

It is to note that the US and Iran are Iraq’s two powerful allies and Baghdad remains crucial support for Washington’s security policy in the region. However, the Iranian-backed militants wield massive power in Iraq. The Iraqi Foreign Minister said, “Any opening in Tehran-Washington relations will positively impact Iraq’s internal situation from political, economic and security perspectives.”

