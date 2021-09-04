Israel And US Navies Conduct 'historic' And 'strategic' Noble Waters Exercise In Red Sea

The Israeli Navy and the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet recently held a joint exercise for the first time in the Red Sea, which the IDF described as “historic”. According to a press release, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that during the exercise, the two navies practices a variety of scenarios including defence and rescue operations. The Israeli military added that the exercise saw the two navies working side by side, learning together and strengthening the connection and familiarity between the two nations' fleets.

“The exercise marks the beginning of joint efforts between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Fifth Fleet, as part of the transitioning of IDF matters to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). This is the first exercise of many planned to take place in the future,” IDF said.

It added, “Conducting joint exercises with our allies and partners around the world demonstrates the shared goal of protecting and monitoring international waters vital to international trade. The cooperation between the two nations' fleets works to this goal and further strengthens regional maritime security and stability. This partnership creates an opportunity for operational and professional development, and enables Israeli Naval superiority in the Middle East maritime arena”.

US-Israel's 'strategic partnership'

Further, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, head of Israel's naval operation, said that the partnership with the US Fifth Fleet is a “strategic partnership” for the security of the region and the State of Israel. Hagari said that the exercise marks the beginning of a cooperation that will expand and increase the scope of defence and security in the maritime arena to prevent terrorist activities. It is worth mentioning that the exercise comes following a series of Iranian attacks on vessels of multiple countries.

The Iranian forces were linked to attacks on Israeli-owned vessels. However, Iran has repeatedly denied the attacks and instead, accused Israel of targeting Iran. Several incidents off the coast of Syria and Lebanon were blamed on Israel.

The United States, on the other hand, had announced that it would be moving Israel from the US European Command to the US Central Command’s area of responsibility from September 1. According to the US Defence Department, the change offers new opportunities for cooperation among regional navies in the Middle East.

“Our navies are ushering in a new era of expanded cooperation and capacity building,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.

