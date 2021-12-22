Israel Announces Fourth COVID Vaccine Jab For Over 60s, Medics To Combat Omicron

Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett on Tuesday announced that the citizens over the age of 60 as well as medical teams will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to defend against the new fast-spreading coronavirus variant Omicron. Following a suggestion by Israel's panel of coronavirus researchers, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the 4th COVID vaccine shot will also be available for people with impaired immune systems, CNN reported.

Urging individuals who match the criteria to "go and get vaccinated”, PM Bennett said, “The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well,” as per The Guardian. This comes after a meeting of the nation's ministerial coronavirus cabinet, which was held in response to mounting concerns about the Omicron variant's development.

PM Naftali Bennett welcomed the '4th COVID vaccine shot' initiative

According to health experts, there were nearly 340 verified instances of Omicron in Israel on Tuesday. Further, a 75-year-old man died at the Soroka University Medical Centre in Beersheba, which is considered to be the first Omicron-related Death. Looking at the Omicron tally, PM Bennett welcomed the '4th COVID vaccine shot' initiative and said, “wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world”, further instructing authorities to begin planning, BBC reported.

Furthermore, as per the statement from the health ministry, immunocompromised patients, aged individuals, as well as medical teams will all be qualified for the fourth jab at least four months after the third dose. In addition to this, Bennett pushed eligible Israelis to receive the shot as soon as possible, despite the fact that the fourth vaccine dose decision is still awaiting formal clearance from senior health officials. He said, “Take responsibility for the health and livelihoods of us all,” as per the Sky News.

The government is also encouraging individuals to work from home, with the Prime Minister's office permitting lower office presence for 50% of federal employees. Meanwhile, according to Worldometers, over 1,357,974 people have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 8,232 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. The number of active cases in the nation is 8,322, with 82 in critical condition.

