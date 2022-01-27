Israel: Archaeologists Discover Ancient Lead Hebrew Amulet In Northern West Bank

Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient Hebrew amulet among the remains of excavation which was conducted at the Mount Ebal archaeological site in the Samaria region, where a biblical altar of Joshua is unearthed. The square-shaped amulet with Hebrew script has the mark of a lotus flower and the Hebrew letter 'Aleph', The Jerusalem Post. Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, expressed that the discovery shows the 'deep connection' between the Jewish people and Samaria.

The researchers have not yet completed the research and they are trying to find the source of the discovered amulet. The altar of Joshua was unearthed in the West Bank by archaeologist Professor Adam Zertal who died in 2015 and is one of the significant discoveries in archaeology in Israel. A researcher named Zvi Koenigsberg assisted Professor Adam Zertal in the excavations at the Joshua altar from 1982 to 1988, as per the news report. Explaining the process of finding the amulet. Zvi Koenigsberg revealed that after conducting the excavation, they had left piles of dirt, however, they knew that the dirt might have important finds.

Amulet discovered in remains of excavation

According to Koenigsberg, a group of Professor Zertal's friends had taken the dirt to a safe place where they could analyse it. Zvi Koenigsberg stated that after many years they have found a way to analyse the dirt, The Jerusalem Post reported. The researcher informed that they found that the amulet "contained something inside" and they found a lab in Prague which performed photographs that allowed the construction of a three-dimensional model of objects. In order to find information about the amulet, Zvi Koenigsberg went to Prague and returned with details about the amulet.

IAA announces discovery of hundreds of gold, silver & rare gems in underwater survey

Earlier in December, the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) in a Facebook post announced the discovery of 'treasure' from two shipwrecks, that sank in different time periods. The underwater survey was carried out by the Marine Archaeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority. According to the post, the discovered items included hundreds of silver and bronze Roman coins from the mid-third century CE and a large hoard of silver coins from the Mamluk period. A bronze figurine in the form of an eagle, a number of bronze bells, pottery vessels, an inkwell, and multiple metal items have been discovered in the underwater survey.

Image: AP/Representative