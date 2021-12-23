Israel Archaeologists Discover Roman, Mamluk Treasures Buried In Mediterranean Sea

The Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA), on Wednesday, announced an ‘exceptional’ discovery of remnants of two shipwrecks, both replete with a sunken trove of hundreds of Roman and medieval silver coins. The findings were made by the IAA’s Marine Archaeology Unit over a period of two months. Jacob Sharvit, who headed the unit said that his team were conducting an underground survey when they found the wreak.

A Roman gold ring. Image: Associated Press

According to The Guardian, the discovery was made in the vicinity of Caesarea and was dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago respectively. The ancient treasures discovered include hundreds of Roman and bronze coins dating to the mid-third century as well as silver coins. Additionally, figurines, bells, ceramics and metal artefacts, including nails and a shattered iron anchor of the ship were also found. Archaeologists have speculated that the ship originally hailed from Italy.

"The ships were probably anchored nearby and were wrecked by a storm. They may have been anchored offshore after getting into difficulty, or fearing stormy weather because sailors know well that mooring in shallow, open water outside of a port is dangerous and prone to disaster," they said.

The ring with green gemstone. A figure of 'Good Shephard' has been carved in the gemstone. Image: Associated Press

Gems were discovered in the wreck. Image; Associated Press

Figurines found in the wreak. Image: Associated Press

What all were discovered?

- Hundreds of silver and bronze Roman coins from the mid-third century CE and a large hoard of silver coins from the Mamluk period (fourteenth century; about 560 coins, including a large amount of smaller ribbon cut like pieces).

- A bronze figurine in the form of an eagle - symbolizing Roman rule.

- A figurine of a Roman pantomimus in a comic mask.

- Numerous bronze bells (used to ward off evil spirits).

- Pottery vessels.

- An inkwell

- Multiple metal items from the hull of a wooden ship including: dozens of large bronze nails, lead pipes from a bilge pump, and a large iron anchor broken in pieces-attesting to the force it withstood until it finally snapped, probably in a storm.

(Image: AP)