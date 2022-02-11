Israel Becomes 1st Nation To Permit Unmanned Aerial Vehicles To Fly In Civilian Airspace

The Elbit defence contractor's StarLiner drone has been certified by the Israel Transportation Ministry to fly in civilian airspace, the company announced in an official statement on February 9. According to the company, this makes Israel the first country in the world to permit unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to fly in civilian airspace. After more than a six-year evaluation period, Israel's Civil Aviation Authority approved its authorisation in late December, though the firm only publicised the regulatory change on Wednesday.

"We are proud to issue the Type Certificate to the Hermes Starliner UAS, approving it to fly in civilian airspace as any other civil aircraft. As far as CAAI is aware, this is a world-first," said Joel Feldschuh, the chairman of Israel's Civil Aviation Authority, in a statement released by Elbit.

The majority of currently available UAVs lack the sensors needed to operate in civilian airspace without interfering with other planes. As a result, numerous countries have passed legislation prohibiting powerful drones from flying in civilian airspace. Elbit's StarLiner drone is a modified version of the company's Hermes 900 drone, which is in use by militaries all around the world.

StarLiner drone was modified to comply with civil aviation requirements

The StarLiner drone was modified to comply with civil aviation requirements by installing sensors to identify other aircraft and avoid collisions with them, an additional warning system to prevent it from approaching or crashing into the ground, autonomous takeoff and landing systems in low-visibility conditions, and other changes.

Elbit said in a statement that allowing an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to fly above inhabited regions and in any civilian airspace allows governments, international and commercial groups to use large, long-range unmanned aircraft in duties that were previously only accomplished by manned aircraft. Despite the fact that the certification will only apply to Israeli airspace, it is likely to improve the possibility of international adoption.

Elbit Systems' Hermes Starliner UAS now complies with the NATO norm for authorising UAS for integration in civilian unsegregated airspace, according to the company, which received the Type Certificate from the CAAI. This world-first title was supposed to go to Switzerland, which had inked agreements with Elbit to buy the StarLiner and was planning to start using it in 2019. However, a series of failures, including a drone falling during a test flight in 2020, have pushed the sale back, with the Swiss only expecting to receive the drones in mid-2022, three years beyond the original delivery date.

Image: Elbit Systems