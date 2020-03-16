Israel: Benny Gantz Calls For 'unity' To Form Govt, Urges Netanyahu To Join Him

As Israel's ex-military chief Benny Gantz was nominated to form a government, he reportedly issued a call for 'unity' and urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join him. After nearly a year of political instability, Israel may finally have a chance to get a stable government as Gantz received a mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to form a new government after Israel's third election.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Gantz said that he will do everything to form a 'national, patriotic and broad government'. He further urged Netanyahu to even join him and said that he 'always wanted unity'. The Israeli Parliament- Knesset - has 120 members and Gantz reportedly won a recommendation from 61 members of Parliament and secured a simple majority.

READ: Israel: Opposition Leader Gantz Given Task Of Forming Coalition

According to reports, Gantz was nominated to form a government after Avigdor Lieberman's Centre-Right Yisrael Beiteinu party and the Joint List of Arab-majority parties recommended Benny Gantz have the first try to form a coalition. Previously, Netanyahu has also called on Gantz to form a unity government in order to combat coronavirus crisis and his proposal also included him staying on his post for at least two years which his corruption trial is underway. However, Gantz rejected the proposal on the grounds of political opportunism.

READ: Israel Offers Unconditional Help To India To Defend Itself, Especially Against Terror: Envoy

Netanyahu's hearing postponed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges earlier this year. He got an important reprieve on Sunday as well when the Jerusalem court handling the case postponed his trial for two months because of restrictions connected to the coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, Netanyahu was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in connection to a series of scandals.

However, following the emergency health measures the government enacted restricting the gathering of people in public places, the court announced that it was pushing back the hearing until May 24. Netanyahu is also accused of receiving expensive gifts from wealthy friends and offering to exchange favours with powerful media moguls. The long-ruling Israeli leader denied any wrongdoing and reportedly said that he is the victim of a media-orchestrated witch hunt.

READ: Israel To Swear In New Parliament Under Coronavirus Shadow

READ: Israel Takes Step Toward Monitoring Phones Of Virus Patients