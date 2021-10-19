Israel Briefly Seal Off Areas Near Gaza Border In Response To 'warnings Of Attack'

Following threats from terror groups in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces cordoned off a number of places along the Gaza border for several hours on Tuesday, as per the reports of the Times of Israel.

The five installations that will be affected by the transfer are all within direct line of sight of the Strip, making them vulnerable to anti-tank guided missile assaults and sniper fire. According to the ministry, the Bells Hill, Nizmit Hill, the Garden of the Fallen and the Lone Ranger Hill will be closed.

According to the IDF, the decision to close the locations was made after a situational review. Residents of the neighbourhood were not given any additional safety instructions or preventative steps. Agricultural work along the border was permitted to go on. Both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have threatened to retaliate if their demands are not satisfied.

Doha given permission to transport millions of dollars into Gaza

Hamas demanded on Sunday that Israel allow $8 million Qatari funding to enter the Gaza Strip to pay Hamas officials' salaries. In a pact reached by Israel, Qatar, the UN and Hamas, Doha has been given permission to transport millions of dollars into Gaza on a monthly basis, to be disbursed to needy families in the besieged territory.

The money would not be allowed to flow to Hamas-employed civil servants in the Strip, a requirement that has irritated the group, according to the Times of Israel.

The Islamic Jihad terror group has threatened Israel over the treatment of Palestinian captives in Israeli jails following the breakout of six such convicts. Five of them belonged to the group. In the weeks following their escape, Israeli security authorities apprehended all six. As a part of its threats, the terror group claimed last week that it was calling up all of its fighters.

In a statement, the military arm of Islamic Jihad declared that they are on full alert, awaiting the order, according to the Times of Israel. In May, Israel and terror groups in Gaza waged a brutal 11-day confrontation in which 13 Israelis, including 12 civilians and one military were killed, while 250 Palestinians, almost half of whom were civilians, were killed in Gaza.

Image: AP