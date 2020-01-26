Israel Carries Out Air Raids After Incendiary Devices Enters Its Territory

Israel on Saturday reportedly carried out air raids in Gaza Strip in its response to the launch of incendiary devices attached to balloons fired from the Palestinian side, the Israeli army said. According to a statement, the Israeli army claimed that the sites belonged to Hamas and included weapon’s manufacturing and intelligence gathering facilities, international media reported.

Hit a number of targets

According to media reports, combat planes hit a number of targets of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip. The army released a statement stressing that attack was made in response to the launch of incendiary weapons from the Palestine enclave. The Gaza strip is controlled by the Sunni Muslim military organisation Hamas since 2008 and Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for all the rocket fires coming from that side though Israel has time and again targetted all the militant groups operating in the region.

Palestinian groups reportedly resumed launching flammable balloons on Israel recently and Hamas said it has encouraged the shootings, charging Israel of not honouring an unofficial truce meant to improve the economy of the narrow enclave. In an attempt to bolster the Egyptian and U.N.-mediated truce, Hamas halted the regular weekly protests along Gaza-Israel fence last month. Earlier this week, a senior Hamas official reportedly said that the balloons were a signal to Israel to accelerate the informal “understandings” meant to ease the crippling blockade on Gaza.

On January 16, explosions were seen in Gaza City due to a suspected Israeli airstrike. Israel reportedly targeted several Hamas military sites in the northern Gaza strip after claims that Palestinian militants had fired four rockets at southern Israel. The suspected rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system, with no reports of injuries or damage. There have been no immediate claims of responsibility for the rocket fire.

