Israel Comes To Standstill For Holocaust Day, Jews Killed During World War II Commemorated

Early Thursday, sirens blared across Israel as the country came to a halt in an annual rite commemorating the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust. People came to a halt where they were walking, and drivers came to a standstill to exit their vehicles. Israelis bowed their heads in honuor of the victims of Nazi atrocities. Throughout Holocaust Day, ceremonies were planned at Israel's national Holocaust memorial, parliament, and other locations.

In the aftermath of the Holocaust, Israel was established in 1948 as a haven for Jews. In Israel, there are around 165,000 survivors, a decreasing community that is generally respected but impoverished. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, speaking at Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial, late Wednesday called on the world to avoid comparing the Holocaust to other historical catastrophes. He responded after the presidents of Ukraine and Russia made comparisons between their current conflict and World War II slaughter.

“As the years go by, there is more and more discourse in the world that compares other difficult events to the Holocaust. But no, no event in history, cruel as it may have been, is comparable to the extermination of Europe’s Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators,” Bennett remarked.

Bennett advised the nation not to let its deep divisions pull the country apart

He also advised the country not to let its deep divisions pull the nation apart. Israel goes to great lengths to memorialise Holocaust victims and elevate those who survived to the status of heroes. On Holocaust Memorial Day, restaurants and places of entertainment are closed, radio stations play solemn music, and television stations devote their programming to documentaries and other Holocaust-related material.

“My brothers and sisters, we cannot, we simply cannot allow the same dangerous gene of factionalism dismantle Israel from within,” Bennett added.

This year's ceremony takes place as Israel and much of the rest of the world recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which exposed Holocaust survivors to increased health risks as well as widespread loneliness and despair. Furthermore, according to a survivors' group, roughly one-third of Israel's Holocaust survivors live below the poverty line, with many surviving on government stipends and donations.

It is worth mentioning here that anti-Semitism grew globally throughout the pandemic, despite their experience and widespread teaching campaigns, according to research released Wednesday. It blamed lockdowns, social media, and a backlash against Israel's harsh air attacks on the Gaza Strip during last year's 11-day war for the rise in anti-Semitism.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP