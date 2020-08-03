Israel: Court Orders Netanyahu's Son To Delete Tweet Over Protest Leaders

An Israeli court rebuked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son for harassing people who were leading the protest against government’s handling of coronavirus. Jerusalem Magistrates Court judge ordered Yair Netanyahu to delete the tweet in which he had called upon his followers to demonstrate in front of the homes of protest leaders.

“I instruct him to refrain for the next six months from harassing the petitioners in every shape, way and from,” judge Dorit Feinstein wrote in his decision.

Yair deleted the tweet after the court’s ruling but lashed out at the judiciary in a series of social media posts. He even claimed that the court will, in future, criminalise voting for Likud Party and order to put all right-wingers in “re-education camps”. Summarising the judgement in his own way, Yair said that according to judge, protests are permissible only against the prime minister and public figures.

“It turns out that in our ‘democracy’ it is forbidden to demonstrate under the house of anarchists who have called for the assassination of the prime minister,” he tweeted.

Protests against Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s son also accused media of lying about the number of protesters gathered at a demonstration site, saying the venue could only contain 2,000 people but media reported 10,000 protesters. He said that the media should have rather reported 400,000 protesters for nostalgia, referring to protests in the 1950s.

Before court’s ruling, thousands of protesters had gathered across the country demanding the resignation of Netanyahu for his handling of the pandemic that led to economic and health crisis. They have also been arguing that Netanyahu should not serve as the Prime Minister until he gets cleared of all corruption charges.

Netanyahu is facing a corruption trial and the ongoing pandemic has led the unemployment to rise up to 21% in the country. Israeli police have been accused of using extensive force to suppress the protests with officers tearing down signs and tents, detaining people, and using water cannon to disperse protesters.

(Image credit: AP)