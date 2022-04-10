Israel: Defence Forces Conducts Raid In Palestine After Terrorist Attacks In Tel Aviv

After a Palestinian gunman attacked central Tel Aviv on Thursday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) invaded the Palestinian city of Jenin and a refugee camp on the West Bank on Saturday. As per Israeli media reports, special forces surrounded the gunman's residence, demanding that his family, who were suspected of supporting him, surrender. However, they were greeted with violent resistance from inside.

Local reports suggest that in the refugee camp and in the city of Jenin, IDF soldiers and border police who are conducting a counter-terrorist operation met with resistance from armed men, endangering their lives. However, armed assailants were shelled by the fighters in retaliation. Palestinian health ministry stated that one Palestinian was killed and 13 others were injured in the operation in Jenin, however, no casualties on the Israeli side have been recorded yet. A military source informed local media that Israeli troops apprehended 20 Palestinians on Sunday.

Palestinian opened fire in a pub late Thursday

The development comes days after in downtown Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street, a Palestinian opened fire in a pub late Thursday. Two inhabitants of Kfar Saba, both 27 years old were killed on the spot, while four others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, one of whom succumbed to the injuries. The shooting left a total of 12 persons injured. Kfar Saba is 30 kilometres from Tel Aviv.

Naftali Bennett, Israel's prime minister, convened a security consultation shortly after the Tel Aviv attack stating that it has been a really terrible night. He offered his condolences to the victims' families. Bennett further said that the Security personnel are hunting out the terrorist who carried out the killing rampage in Tel Aviv and that they will track down the terrorist wherever he is and everyone who assisted him, whether indirectly or directly, will pay a price.

Israel has been attacked several times in recent weeks

Israel has been attacked several times in recent weeks, many of which were shooting sprees aimed at civilians, and some of which were carried out by perpetrators related to or inspired by the Islamic State. Four attacks in Israel have murdered a total of 14 people since March 22. Another Palestinian terrorist from Jenin also carried out a shooting spree on March 29 in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv.