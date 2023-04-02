Israel's Defense Minister Gallant Likely To Keep Job, Will Have To Apologise To Netanyahu

Israel's ousted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to keep his job "but will have to publicly apologise to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Times of Israel reported. Gallant was sacked earlier this week and his ouster sparked a wave of spontaneous mass protests and strikes. Israeli PM Netanyahu is believed to have called Gallant back on the job weeks after firing him for publicly calling on the government to stop the judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu 'fumed' at Gallant

Gallant became the first minister from Netanyahu's ruling party to publicly appeal for a halt to the planned judiciary overhaul. The former army general is a senior member of Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party but was ousted by the Israeli premier for defiantly speaking against his overhaul plans. Gallant had called for a pause in the legislation citing a threat to Israel’s national security. After he was fired, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets, including the military forces and business leaders voicing concerns about democracy. Netanyahu had fumed at Gallant in a speech saying that the national divide over the overhaul had “penetrated the IDF and security agencies." The IDF chief delivered his speech while Netanyahu was on a trip to London.

In a statement after Gallant's dismissal, Galit Distal Atbaryan, Netanyahu's public diplomacy minister, revealed that Netanyahu had summoned Gallant to his office. The former then told his defence minister that he "doesn't have any faith in him anymore and therefore he is fired.” Israel's Opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed Netanyahu for ousting Gallant, saying that it was the “new low for the anti-Zionist government that harms national security and ignores warnings of all defence officials.”

“The prime minister of Israel is a threat to the security of the state of Israel,” Lapid said on Twitter.

Weeks after the demonstrations that turned into mass rebuke against the ruling government, Netanyahu announced a pause on the overhaul that would give the governing coalition the final say over all judicial appointments. Israeli leader argued that he had halted the vote on the centrepiece of the overhaul to avert a civil war and to avoid the country splitting into pieces.