Israel Embassy In India Unveils Street-art Mural To Mark 30 Yrs Of Bond Among Both Nations

The Embassy of Israel in India unveiled a symbolic street-art mural on Monday, April 25, to commemorate the 30 years of friendship between the two countries. The Embassy of Israel in India has cooperated with Delhi Street Art to create and execute a wall art project. Israel Envoy to India Naor Gilon and Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, unveiled a mural at Connaught Place in Delhi which shows and pays tribute to three Indian-Jewish actors - Florence Ezekiel, Ruby Myers and Esther Victoria Abraham, who made a mark in the history of Indian cinema.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Israel Embassy in India stated that the artworks celebrate the "deep-rooted cultural" relations between the two countries. Naor Gilon, Israel Ambassador to India, expressed gratitude to Meenakashi Lekhi, NDMC and Delhi Street Art for their assistance in adding more colour to the city, according to the press release. He further stated that the mural reminds them of the work carried out by the three actors from the Jewish community in India. Gilon expressed hope that the people passing by the corner will get inspired by the three actors. Speaking about the actors, Naor Gilon stated that these women were from a small community and they 'paved a path for other women to be bold and fearless'. Gilon highlighted that the 'three Indian-Jewish actresses made a mark in Bollywood', which he called the 'largest film industry.'

To mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between #Israel and #India, special murals of 3 prominent Indian Jewish actresses who made a mark in Indian cinematic history were unveiled today by @NaorGilon & @M_Lekhi at Connaught Place.#IndiaIsraelAt30 pic.twitter.com/tCGsZFBYDC — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) April 25, 2022

Project depicts 'history & friendship' between India & Israel: Meenakashi Lekhi

At the event, Meenakashi Lekhi said that the project depicts the "history and friendship" between India and Israel. She congratulated the people of both nations as India celebrates 75 years of independence and the two countries mark 30 years of diplomatic relations. As per the press release, the mural was conceived by Delhi Street Art and they worked for 7 days to execute the wall art project. The three actors who have been paid tribute through the mural include Esther Victoria Abraham, who is well known by her stage name Pramila, Florence Ezekiel, popularly known as Nadira, and Ruby Myers, well known by her stage name Sulochna. All three actors were born in Baghdadi-Jewish families and had starred in several films.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Meenakashi Lekhi shared pictures of unveiling the murals of three actors of Indian cinema who had Jewish connections. She thanked the Israeli Embassy in India for taking the initiative and highlighted the connection between the two countries. In response to her tweet, Naor Gilon called it a reminder that the ties between India and Israel are based on a "history of brotherhood" between the two ancient civilizations.

Pleasure to unveil the murals of Pramila, Nadira & Sulochana, 3 remarkable Indian Cinema Personalities with Jewish connection, at CP.



I thank @IsraelinIndia for taking the initiative & highlighting the connection b/w our 2 countries in the field of cinema#30yearsofIndiaIsrael pic.twitter.com/WZF2xuV6xU — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) April 25, 2022

Another reminder that while #India & #Israel full diplomatic relations are only 30 years young, they are based on a history of brotherhood between our 2 ancient civilizations. No surprise, that we have built such a close partnership in just 3 decades. #Bollywood #Jewish https://t.co/sYASX8plx6 — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) April 25, 2022

Image: Twitter/@IsraelinIndia