Israel: Environment Activists To Stage Climate Protest At Tel Aviv Ahead Of COP26

Israel's environment activists are planning to hold a massive rally in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Friday, October 29, only two days before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett along with a 120-strong Israeli delegation sets off for the UN's COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, reported The Times of Isreal. The protest is expected to attract up to 10,000 people, causing traffic congestion in the region. Around 100 buses will transport activists from all around the country, including members of green, social, and civic organisations, as well as youth and student movements. Climate activists are protesting around the world in the lead-up to the crucial global meeting in Glasgow, which COP26 President Alok Sharma has described as "the world's last best chance" to get things right and avoid climate disaster. Notably, the Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of a scheduled rally in Tel Aviv last year.

"We're taking the gloves off," said Elad Hochman, director of Green Course, which is coordinating the event as reported by the news outlet. "The greatest security threat to us and the entire globe is the climate issue. The UN scientists' report has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are at war for our own and our children's survival, but our politicians have failed to act. The era of applauding statements has come to an end and we are not going to give up. It's a fight for our lives," he was quoted as saying by the news outlet. The event is expected to begin at Robin Square at 9.30 am, whereas, there will be a musical performance at around 1.30 pm.

Israel shuts down cultural fest in Jerusalem

It should be mentioned here that on Wednesday, October 27, the State of Israel has stopped a cultural fair in East Jerusalem, only days after outlawing major Palestinian rights organisations. Israeli law enforcement officers, dressed as civilians, arrived at Abraham House and shut down ongoing programmes. As Palestinians demonstrated, Israel's public security minister, Omer Barlev, stated on Facebook that the event was "sponsored and funded by the Palestinian Authority, and without written permission," reported the news outlet. The three-day-long cultural programme started on Tuesday at Abraham House for religious pilgrims with performances by Palestinian arts groups.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)