Israel Envoy To UN Accuses Iran Of Using Nuclear Talks To Buy Time To Upgrade Weapons

Israel’s envoy to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday, October 19, slammed the UNSC for their “anti-Israel obsession” and said that the "real threat to global security is quickly advancing,” referring to Iran. While speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, Erdan accused Iran of using nuclear diplomacy talks in Vienna to buy time to achieve near weapons-grade uranium enrichment. He told the 15-member body that Iran continues to progress towards its goal of becoming a nuclear threshold state, adding that the “murderous Ayatollah regime” continues to openly violate its international commitments in the fields of enrichment, stockpiling, uranium metal and advanced R&D while obstructing the IAEA.

Iran is “using the diplomatic talks, to buy time, so that it can enrich uranium to near weapons-grade levels while gaining nuclear know-how that can never be reversed,” Erdan said. He further went on to say that at the same time, Iran continues to spread death, destruction and instability throughout the region, as it seeks to advance Shi’ite hegemony over the Middle East and “exports terror” around the world.

Further, the Israeli envoy said that his nation favours a diplomatic solution that would prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state. Erdan said that Israel will do whatever necessary to stop Iran’s nuclear drive and counter the threat from its armies of proxies, along and beyond the nation’s border.

Stalled nuclear talks in Vienna

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear agreement since April. However, the negotiations have hit a deadlock as Iran has insisted that its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts all sanctions. On October 18, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi even said that Tehran is after “goal-oriented” talks with the West and noted that his country “never left” the negotiation grounds.

“Lifting sanctions is an indication of the seriousness of the other party,” Raisi said in a broadcast on state-run TV, as per AP.

Amid suspended nuclear negotiations regarding the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Raisi’s government acquired power in August but is yet to fix a date for restarting the talks. AP has stated that Iran has been reluctant with a swift resumption of negotiations in Vienna and is seeking to meet with other parties to the deal in Brussels before turning to the table in the Austrian capital.

Image: AP