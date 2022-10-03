Israel, EU To Restart Suspended Strategic Dialogue After Decade-long Hiatus Today

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and European Union Foreign Affairs Council are expected to resume their strategic dialogue— the Association Council meetings— which will be attended by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday, shattering the decades-long political hiatus. The high-level forum, which will be attended by the foreign ministers of other countries, will kick start the political and strategic dialogue between the Middle Eastern country and the bloc for the first time in a decade. Israeli Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern will represent Tel Aviv in Brussels along with an Israeli delegation to hold diplomatic dialogue.

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid will, tomorrow, lead the first meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council in over a decade. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as well as the foreign ministers of additional countries, will participate alongside the Prime Minister," the statement from the Israeli side read on Sunday, Oct 2.

An important diplomatic achievement

Israel's prime minister's press office informed that convening the council for the first time since 2012 "is an important diplomatic achievement that reflects the improvement of Israel's relations with the EU over the past year." As the two sides met in 2012, Yair Lapid, during his stint as foreign minister, had vowed to reconvene the forum.

In July, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell iterated that the position of the European Union “did not change with respect to the Middle East peace process." “We continue with the same council conclusion of 2016 supporting the two-state solution," Borrel said, referring to the issue of Palestine. “We know that situation on the ground in the Palestinian territories is deteriorating, and I think that the ministers agreed that this Association Council would be a good occasion to engage with Israel about these issues,” he had asserted.

In a response statement, Prime Minister Yair Lapid had said that the vote by the EU foreign ministers “is evidence of Israel’s diplomatic power and the government’s ability to create new opportunities with the international community.” The two sides had mutually decided to meet on Oct 3. While Borrell had been reluctant to resume the Association Council with Israel, he had also witnessed pressure from EU member states to restart the sialogue. Monday's talks would also engage the leaders on both sides in areas including "the respect for human rights and democratic principles, freedom of religion as well as the fight against antisemitism," the Council statement said.