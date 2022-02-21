Israel: Ex-Justice Gabriel Bach, Prosecutor In Infamous Eichmann Trial, Passes Away At 94

Justice Gabriel Bach, one of the prosecutors in the 1961 trial of notorious Nazi Adolf Eichmann passed away on Friday at the age of 94, Israel Judiciary Authority announced on Sunday. The cause of death of Justice Bach has not been confirmed by the officials. His death was mourned by his friends and family. Bach's great-niece took to Twitter to condole the death of her uncle, saying, "May his memory be a blessing." Bach was laid to rest on Sunday at Jerusalem Har Hamenuchot cemetery.

The German-born Israeli jurist, Bach was the deputy prosecutor in the trial of Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem. He was led by prosecutor Gideon Hausner and worked on collecting evidence against the Holocaust organiser, the Associated Press reported. After his immense contribution to the prosecution of Eichmann, Bach went on to serve Israel Supreme Court as a judge for 15 years.

This past friday, my great uncle Gabriel Bach passed away. He was the chief deputy prosecutor on the Eichmann trial and served Israel as a supreme court justice. He has been such an incredible inspiration to me and I’ll miss him dearly. May his memory be a blessing🤍 pic.twitter.com/q7OjwdkUVO — 🕊הילה🐬 (@toteskosh) February 20, 2022

Ex-Justice Gabriel Bach's role in prosecution of Adolf Eichmann trial

Bach was born in Prussia, Germany on March 13, 1927. He was the son of Victor Bach, a general manager of the Hirsch copper and brass factory. As a young lad, Gabriel Bach grew up in Berlin. However, in 1938, his family emigrated from Nazi-ruled Germany to Amsterdam. A month before the invasion of the Netherlands, his family moved and settled in Jerusalem. He went on complete his education in Hebrew University Secondary School, graduating in 1945. Later, he studied law at the University of London. He had also served the Israel Defence Forces in the Military Advocate General's Corps from 1951 to 1953. In 1953, Bach began working in the State Attorney's office after which in 1961 he was appointed as the Deputy Attorney General and as the second prosecutor in the Eichmann trial.

Eichmann was a German-Austrian high official, who was hanged to death by Israel for his role in the Holocaust, the Nazi extermination of Jews during World War II. He was also convicted of the identification and assembly of Jews from all over occupied Europe and transportation of them to Auschwitz. He was arrested in 1960 by Israeli secret service agents from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bach contributed to the trial by compiling solid evidence to convict the notorious Nazi exterminator. Prosecutor Bach then went on to serve as the judge of the Israel Supreme Court from 1982 to 1997.

(Image: AP)