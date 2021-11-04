Israel: For The First Time In Three Years, Government Passes A Budget; Avoids Election

For the first time in three years, Israel Parliament approved the national budget on Thursday, averting a November deadline that would have forced new elections. Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would have brought down the administration, which had been sworn in June this year and led to a sixth election in less than three years, giving former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the opportunity to retake power.

Taking to Twitter, Naftali Bennet stated that after years of chaos, they have created a government, defeated the delta variant, and now enacted a budget for Israel. On Wednesday, the Knesset began voting on a number of budget legislation, several of which included hundreds of revisions.

Bennett and Netanyahu launched the meeting with speeches that were aimed at one other. Bennett was regularly interrupted and heckled by Netanyahu's supporters. The Knesset approved a budget bill for 2021 by a vote of 61-59 early on Thursday morning, the first since 2018. The legislature will reconvene later to decide on a budget for 2022.

Former Finance Minister slams the budget

In an interview with Army Radio, Israel Katz, Netanyahu's former Finance Minister, slammed the budget, which he claims is full of cuts and taxes. Bennett's ruling coalition comprises of eight parties and has a razor-thin 61-seat majority in the 120-member legislature. Ultranationalists, centrists, and left-wing parties are all part of the coalition, as is a small Islamist party that made history by becoming Israel's first Arab political party.

Former PM, Netanyahu, on the other hand, has promised to topple the administration of Bennett and return to rule the country. He remains the leader of the opposition and the leader of his own Likud party for the time being. Israel Katz, who is a prominent member of Netanyahu's party stated on Thursday that he is certain that when Netanyahu resigns, he will be elected the Chairman of the Likud party. However, he also added that he is focused on deposing Bennett rather than Netanyahu.

Leaders met with legislatures on Tuesday

According to the Times of Israel, before the budget was passed, Bennet stated that his administration is leading the country towards stability, while others are leading it into chaos, instability, more elections and dysfunction. On Tuesday, leaders met with legislatures to ensure that the government has the votes it needs to pass the bill.

(Inputs from AP News)

