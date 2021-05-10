Israel: Four Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip As Friction In East Jerusalem Rises

The Israeli Defense Forces, on May 9, reported four rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. The initial pair of rockets were fired towards the city of Ashkelon on Sunday night. Later, two more rockets were shot, both of which landed in the Palestinian territory. Later in a tweet, the Israeli forces clarified that one of the first two rockets were intercepted by its Iron Dome missile system while the second landed in an open, uninhabited area. No damage to a person or property occurred due to the attacks.

🛑 Hamas targets Israeli civilians.

🛑 We target terror.



In response to the explosive arson balloons & 4 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel yesterday, IDF tanks just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2021

The firings come amidst a recent escalation of violence triggered by the forceful eviction of Palestinian families from an east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Al Jazeera reported that at least 90 Palestinian were wounded on Saturday after Israeli police quelled protests in the Old City of Jerusalem. Later in the day, another 200 people were injured after Israeli soldiers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque. According to ANI, injuries have been inflicted on as means as 560 Palestinians in the last three days.

The US, a longtime ally of Israel, on May 9 expressed “serious concern” about violence in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, the United Nations warned that the forced conviction could further lead to severe “war crimes”. Regardless, more violence is expected on May 10, as Israel celebrates the anniversary of its occupation of the East Jerusalem territory.

'Israel would pay heavy price'

Sending incendiary devices and firing explosives across the Israeli border is not common for Hamas, a Palestinian extremist group claiming sovereignty over West Bank and Gaza Strip. Last week, the shadowy commander of Hamas’ armed wing, Mohammed Deif, released his first public statement in seven years, in which he warned Israel it would pay a “heavy price” if it evicts Palestinians from their homes. The ambition of a Palestinian state is shared by Mahmoud Abbas led administration, which has held Israelis completely responsible for the ongoing riots.

The delay in Palestinian parliamentary elections owing to the commencement of Ramadan has stirred even more tensions and violence in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem. Fridays and daily prayer times are particularly rife for violent clashes, especially at the gates of the Old City and the entrances to the Temple Mount, or the Noble Sanctuary.

Image: AP