Israel: Benny Gantz Seeks More Time To Form Govt With Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz has reportedly sought more time to form a government with incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu after a yet another inconclusive election. The 28-day mandate for finalising a coalition government ends of April 14 and the centrist leader has asked President Reuven Rivlin for a 14-day extension.

Gantz contested the election on the promise of not forming an alliance with Netanyahu citing the corruption charges that the Israeli Prime Minister has denied. However, another inconclusive election results have forced Gatz to go back on his promise and look for a possible coalition government. However, Netanyahu’s rival has claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the formation of a national emergency government with Likud party.

In a letter to President, published by Blue and White party, Gantz had said that the health and social crisis have brought him to the decision that he will do all he can to establish a government with Likud, even at a ”heavy political and personal price”. Gantz received a mandate from President Rivlin to form a new government after the general election.

PM Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party won 36 Knesset seats compared to Blue and White’s 33 in the March 2 elections. However, Netanyahu's attempt to cobble up a right-wing bloc again failed. In the 120-seats strong Knesset, any party or coalition needs the support of at least 61 members to claim the government formation.

Charges of corruption

In November last year, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit formally charged Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases that deepened the country’s political crisis. Netanyahu became the first sitting prime minister of Israel to face indictment. The charges include offering to amend regulations in policies in exchange favourable news coverage from a media outlet.

Israel has become vulnerable to the ongoing health crisis with over 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 101 deaths, necessitating a stable working government. According to the latest report, nearly 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 108,800 deaths.

(With agency inputs)