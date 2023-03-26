Israel Gets Rocked By Protests Over Prime Minister Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest against the government's divisive effort to restructure the court system on the streets of the nation on Saturday, as reported by RT. Massive protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, and other places, and on Friday they declared a "Week of Paralysis" to protest what they called an "effort to turn Israel into a dictatorship." A total of 630,000 people attended the rallies, according to information provided by the organisers. In Tel Aviv alone, which was the major location for the activists, about 200,000 demonstrators gathered, local media stated.

Police used water cannons to disperse a mob obstructing the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during the protests, and 28 individuals were detained as a result. A group of attorneys who are assisting the protesters with legal matters said that a total of 44 people were detained.

"The deepening split is seeping into the military" Israel Defence Minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant cautioned that the debate on judicial reform has grown more contentious in the midst of the widespread demonstrations. “The deepening split is seeping into the military and defense institutions. This is a clear, immediate and real danger to Israel’s security,” he said, pleading with the administration to hold negotiations with the opposition.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in a tweet said, "An estimated 600,000+ participated in protests across #Israel tonight in opposition of the government’s proposed Judicial reforms. Below, protestors sing Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah - the Hope."

The proposals of Netanyahu's cabinet to restrict the Supreme Court's ability to decide against the legislative and executive arms of government while giving the ruling coalition a majority on the committee that picks judges set off months of unrest in Israel.

The number of government delegates on the judiciary committee was reduced on Monday by Netanyahu's coalition, who had initially scaled back their proposed reform. The call with US President Joseph Biden preceded this, during which he "gave support for efforts underway to reach a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent" with the fundamental tenets of democratic societies, such as checks and balances.