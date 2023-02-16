Israel Government Passes New Law To Strip 'convicted Terrorists' Of Their Citizenship

The Israeli House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a law to strip “convicted terrorists” of Israeli nationality their citizenship. The government gave out the reason that the convicted terrorist might be receiving funding from the Palestinian Authority. According to The Times of Israel, the Wednesday legislation was an amendment to Israel’s 1952 Citizenship Law. The new law will apply to both Israeli citizens and permanent residents incarcerated following a conviction of terror or felicitating terror activity that can harm the sovereignty of the country.

The Times of Israel reported that the law will not only revoke the citizenship of the incarcerated person but once the citizenship is revoked, the person shall not be allowed to set foot back on Israeli soil. The proposed amendment witnessed bipartisan support and the law was passed with the approval of 94 Ministers of the Knesset. As per the reports, it was Likud MK Ofir Katz, who spearheaded the whole move.

Katz called it the ‘the dawn of new era’

Rejoicing the victory, the Israeli politician called the move, “the dawn of a new era”. “I know and feel from the bottom of my heart that such laws are our true mission as elected officials,” Katz asserted on the legislative body floor on Wednesday. “I say unequivocally, a terrorist who receives money from the Palestinian Authority should fly from here to Gaza, anywhere else. Do not stay here. He won’t be here,” he added. The tensions between Israel and Palestine have been increasing to a great extent. According to The Times of Israel, the move came following the release of two recent high-profile security prisoners. The release of the infamous prisoners was celebrated by the Palestinian side. The new law can also be seen as an effort to crack down on the Palestinian operation, “pay for slay”. According to the Times of Israel, under this operation, the Palestinian authorities regularly pay stipends to convicted terrorists.