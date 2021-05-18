Israel-Hamas Conflict: Macron, Egypt's Sisi, Jordan King To Hold Talks Seeking Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron, his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II will hold talks on May 18 aimed at seeking a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to the Associated Press, Macron has called for a cease-fire “as soon as possible”. As Sisi is currently in Paris, the French President has also said that France is supporting Egypt’s mediation in the conflict as key to avoiding more violence.

During their working meeting, Sisi and Macron even shared “strong concerns” about the escalation of violence in the Middle East and deplored the numerous civilian victims. They stressed the “absolute need” to cease hostilities between Israel and Palestinians. Both leaders agreed to continue to coordinate their actions in favour of a “rapid cease-fire” and prevent the spreading of the conflict in the region.

Separately, Macron also said that he will have talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the coming days about the airstrike that destroyed a Gaza building that housed the Associated Press and other media outlets. While speaking at a news conference, the French President said, “the safety of journalists ... and their protection in times of conflict is a crucial responsibility”. He added that France has requested that Israel clarify the circumstances and objectives of the airstrike.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has pledged that Israel’s campaign in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza was continuing at “full force”. He even defended the attacks on the Gaza tower housing The Associated Press and Al Jazeera bureaus and said that it was a “legitimate target” as it also hosted a Palestinian “terrorist” intelligence office. While speaking to CBS News, Netanyahu said that an “intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organisation” was housed in the Gaza building that plots and organises the terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

The deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered the second-week leaving trails of destruction behind as civilians wait for the violence to stop. Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes in an attempt to clear out a network of militant tunnels as Gaza’s militant group continued to fire hundreds of rockets targeting civilian areas. Israel also reported casualties including minors.

Ten people have reportedly lost their lives so far in Israel, while at least 212 people, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza. In Israel, a six-year-old child was among the two children reportedly killed since the escalation began. Netanyahu justified his country's action as self-defence against the "terrorism" perpetrated by Hamas militants. "We will make them pay dearly," he said.

