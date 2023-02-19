Israel Hits Out At Iran, S Africa & Algeria After Diplomat Kicked Out Of AU Summit | Watch

In an escalating political spat, Israel hit out at Iran on Sunday after its top diplomat was kicked out from the African Union [AU] Summit over allegations of exerting "racist approaches", a move Tel Aviv claims was backed by Algeria and South Africa. Accusing Iran of orchestrating the expulsion, Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesman slammed the incident as “severe,” noting that diplomat Sharon Bar-li was asked to leave despite that he is “an accredited observer with an entry tag.” African Union Summit 36th Ordinary Session convened on various dates from January 16 to February 19, 2023, with a theme: The Year of AfCFTA— Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation.

36th AU Summit. Credit: African Union

AU 'driven by hatred and controlled by Iran': Israel

The tussle unfolded on the first day of the summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as leaders gathered to discuss a slew of challenges facing the African continent, including the drought in the Horn of Africa, political instability in the Sahel region, and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Leaders of the seven-nation East African Community pressed for armed groups to withdraw from occupied areas in the eastern DRC by the end of next month at the summit before it was marred with controversy after the ejection of an Israeli member.

The Israeli delegation was expelled from the African Union summit in Ethiopia.

They were escorted out of the hall with security.

Since 2021,#Israel has observer status in the African Union,but Algeria,Tunisia,Egypt,Libya and Mauritania have officially spoken out against Israel pic.twitter.com/TlJCCRnRYw — Bothinahamed (@BothinaAhmed22) February 19, 2023

The footage, now viral on social media, depicted the expulsion of Israel’s deputy director general for Africa who was seen escorted out of the AU assembly. “It is saddening to see the African Union taken hostage by a small number of extremist states like Algeria and South Africa, which are driven by hatred and controlled by Iran,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry noted in its response carried by the agencies. Africa must oppose such moves that will harm the African Union movement and the entire continent in the long run, Israel asserted. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman Vincent Magwenya is rejecting accusations that the act was motivated by Algeria and South Africa. Magwenya called for Israel to substantiate these claims.

There has been a long-standing political row over Israel’s accreditation to the 55-member bloc as an observer. The 2021 move felicitated by African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat sparked tussle and stringent opposition, mainly from South Africa. Last year, the AU summit also hastily cancelled a debate on whether Israel must be accredited as an observer, and a committee was drafted to look into the issue. Palestine demanded immediate removal of Tel Aviv from the summit. Israel had observer status at the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and its efforts to get back into the format were faced with hurdles after OAU was disbanded in 2002.